Slight rise in A* and A grades achieved in A-levels in Northern Ireland

The number of A* and A grades awarded at A-level in Northern Ireland has risen slightly.

More than 25,000 students across the region received their AS and A-level examination results on Thursday.

In A-levels, 8.7% of entries achieved the A* grade, compared to 8.2% in 2024, while 30.4% of entries achieved grades A*- A, compared to 30.3% in 2024.

Overall, 98.7% of students in Northern Ireland achieved A*- E grades, compared to 98.5% in 2024.

More than one third (37.3%) of A-level entries in Northern Ireland continue to be in Stem subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Mathematics remains the most popular A-level subject, accounting for one in 10 entries.

Boys have achieved a slightly higher rate of A* grades but girls have a higher rate in achieving overall grades A*-E.

The total number of A-level entries in Northern Ireland has remained stable with 32,275 entries this year.

This year, AS level entries are up from 41,180 in 2024 to 43,362, an increase of 5.3%.

The results show that 27.2% of students achieved grade A, compared to 26.7% in 2024.

Overall, 96.7% achieved A – E grades, compared to 96.4% in 2024.

The majority of A-level and AS-level qualifications are taken through the Northern Ireland exams board CCEA, though some students will also receive grades from English and Welsh exam boards.

Most students can get their A and AS-level results online, but some still go to their school to receive their results in person.

Gerry Campbell, chief executive of CCEA, said: “Congratulations to all the students receiving their results today.

“This marks a significant step in your personal and educational journey, and everyone at CCEA recognises the dedication and effort that brought you to this point.

“Your results reflect your resilience, hard work and growth and you should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved.

“I would also like to thank the teachers, school leaders and support staff whose commitment and guidance have played a crucial role in helping students reach their potential.

“To every student receiving results today, well done and best of luck as you take your next steps, wherever they may lead.

“The results you received today are stepping stones to your future, whether that be further education, entering the world of work, or something else.”

John Trueman, director of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) Northern Ireland, said: “The 2025 summer series went well in Northern Ireland and we must congratulate CCEA for clear communication and management of the examinations, marking, awarding and issue of results.

“We welcome the fact that results this year are broadly similar to those issued in summer 2024.”