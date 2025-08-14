Several people treated following chemical spill at Guy’s Hospital

A chemical spill at a major London hospital has left one person injured, with several more treated for the inhalation of chlorine gas.

Four of the nine patients were taken to hospital by ambulance crews following the incident, which took place in a non-patient area of Guy’s Hospital in Southwark.

A spokesperson for the hospital urged patients to attend their appointments unless they are told otherwise.

Around 150 people were evacuated from the basement and ground floor of Guy’s on Thursday morning.

Fire and ambulance crews were called a little before 9am following reports of a chemical incident.

The chlorine gas is believed to have been produced by the mixing of chemicals inside a plant room.

Even small amounts of chlorine gas can lead to irritation in the eyes, throat and lungs, while exposure to high levels can be fatal.

One member of staff was injured as a result of the incident, while several people – who came to the aid of the individual – have been treated for chlorine gas inhalation.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, an incident response officer, a paramedic in a fast response car, an emergency planning officer and paramedics from our hazardous area response team.

“We treated nine people at the scene. We took four patients to hospital and discharged the other five patients at the scene.”

A statement from London Fire Brigade said: Firefighters have carried out a sweep of the area to check for no elevated readings of chlorine gas.

“The building has also been ventilated. Crews also supported with the precautionary evacuation of the basement and ground floors of the building.”

Guy’s is a major elective centre with 400 beds, specialising in cancer, kidney, urology and dental care, as well as ear, nose and throat and orthopaedics.

A spokesperson for Guy’s and St Thomas’s said on Thursday: “The London Fire Brigade attended a chemical incident in a non-patient area of Guy’s Hospital today.

“One staff member was injured and several people, who came to the aid of the person, were treated for the inhalation of chlorine gas.

“The site has now reopened and people should attend their appointments unless they are contacted by us directly.”