Rutland and Surrey remain counties with highest proportion of top grades

Rutland and Surrey have held on to their positions as the top two counties of England with the largest proportion of A-level entries receiving the highest grades.

Some 41.2% of entries in Rutland this year were graded A or above, up from 40.6% last year and 34.0% in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Surrey remained in second place, with 36.0% of entries getting grades A or A*, up from 35.9% in 2024 and 32.4% in 2019.

Buckinghamshire is in third place on 34.2%, up from sixth last year, while East Sussex has slipped from third to fourth (33.7%).

The figures, which have been published by Ofqual, also show the mainland county with the lowest proportion of entries awarded A or above this year was Bedfordshire, at 19.9%, though the Isle of Wight had an even lower figure of 17.6%.

These two areas occupied the bottom spots last year.

Of the 47 counties, or equivalent areas, included in the data, more than half (29) saw a year-on-year increase in the proportion of entries receiving the top grades.

Greater Manchester recorded the largest rise, up by 2.0 percentage points from 26.1% to 28.1%.

Northumberland saw the biggest fall, down by 2.3 percentage points from 25.3% to 23.0%.

Most counties (40 of 47) saw a higher proportion of entries awarded A or above this year than in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Here is the full list of figures for each county, ordered by the proportion of 2025 entries awarded A* or A grades, starting with the highest.

It reads, from left to right: name of county; proportion of A-level entries graded A or A* in 2025; proportion graded A or A* in 2024; proportion graded A or A* in 2019.

Only subjects with grades awarded to more than 2,500 students are included in the data.