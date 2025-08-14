Phillipson: Teachers cannot insist on gender-neutral Mx title

Teachers can ask to be addressed as Mx instead of Mr or Mrs but they cannot insist on people using the gender-neutral title, the Education Secretary has said.

Bridget Phillipson said schools have a responsibility to make sure teachers are treated with respect, but also that people “with a range of viewpoints” on transgender issues are also treated with respect.

Ms Phillipson was pressed further on Thursday on comments she made earlier this week about the right of teachers to make such a request.

The Telegraph reported recently that a primary school in the south-east of England had listed a new teacher, who the newspaper said was male according to their biological sex, as Mx in a list of staff members.

Mx is described as a gender-neutral title for those who do not identify as being of a particular gender or do not wish to be identified by gender.

Speaking on Times Radio, Ms Phillipson said: “A teacher can, of course, make that request, but you can’t insist that it’s followed.”

Asked whether she would call someone Mx, Ms Phillipson said: “I think that’s a hypothetical situation. I’ve never been asked to do that.

“As a matter of principle, on a wider point, I would usually seek to respond to someone in a way that they would prefer, but there is no obligation for people to do that.”

Asked by Nick Ferrari on LBC whether the issue will cause confusion, she said: “Schools, as employers, have responsibilities for managing this, in that they have a responsibility to ensure that staff are treated with respect, but also that people with a range of viewpoints are also able to express their views and are treated with respect as well.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson was asked about the use of gender-neutral titles for teachers (Lucy North/PA)

Ms Phillipson also said she “can’t put a timescale” on when long-awaited guidance for schools on gender-questioning children will be published.

The Government has previously said it will not be hurried into publishing guidance for schools, amid calls which came after the Supreme Court ruling on the legal definition of a woman in April.

Draft guidance for schools and colleges on how best to support pupils has been on hold since Labour entered Government. It was published by the Conservative government in December 2023, and a consultation ended in March last year.

On Thursday Ms Phillipson, who has previously said guidance would be issued later this year, said the priority is getting the guidance right.

She told LBC: “I think it’s more important that we get it right than we rush it, because these are serious and quite sensitive issues about children and young people and their wellbeing.

“I do know that schools are asking for guidance.

“We want to make sure they’ve got that guidance, but what matters most is that the guidance they get is workable and they find it practical and helpful in responding to what can be quite challenging issues for schools, when they’re supporting young people who might be experiencing questions around distress or their wellbeing.”