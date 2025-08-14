House blast and rape suspect appears in court via prison video-link

A man charged in connection with an explosion which destroyed a terraced house has appeared in court via a prison video-link.

Paul Solway was remanded in custody when he appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in Derby on Thursday, charged with destroying property with intent to endanger life and a count of rape.

The 57-year-old, of no fixed address, made a brief appearance from HMP Nottingham before District Judge Stephen Flint and was ordered to appear for a further hearing at Derby Crown Court on September 11.

Paul Solway appeared at Derby magistrates court (PA Archive)

Emergency services were called to reports of a suspected gas explosion in Eden Street, Alvaston, Derby, at around 7.24pm on Tuesday June 10.

The blast led to works to demolish the home and two adjoining properties which suffered structural damage.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the explosion while a dog was also rescued by urban search-and-rescue teams and was handed into the care of a vet.