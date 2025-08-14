British Gas owner takes stake in Europe’s biggest LNG terminal in £1.5bn deal

National Grid has agreed to sell Europe’s largest liquefied natural gas terminal to British Gas owner Centrica and Energy Capital Partners, in a deal worth £1.5 billion.

The two firms will be acquiring the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent.

Grain imports and stores gas from around the world, and connects it to the European energy market. Its customers include Centrica, Shell, and Qatar Energy.

It supplied some 15% of the UK’s gas demand last year, but this is forecast to swell to about 60% by 2050.

After taking into account some £1.1 billion worth of project finance debts on Grain’s balance sheet, Centrica’s equity investment totals about £200 million, it said.

National Grid, which runs much of Britain’s electricity grid, had been looking to sell the asset as part of broader efforts to offload parts of its portfolio to help fund investment plans.

Centrica chief executive Chris O’Shea said: “The Isle of Grain terminal is a strategic asset that will support the UK’s energy security for many decades to come, keeping energy flowing reliably and affordably to households and businesses across the country as we transition to net zero.”

The acquisition comes soon after Centrica announced it was investing £1.3 billion for a 15% stake in the new Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk.

Mr O’Shea said that, combined with the Grain acquisition, “demonstrates the attractiveness of the UK as an investment location underpinned by supportive government investment policies”.

The acquisition is expected to complete during the final three months of 2025, subject to it being approved by regulators.