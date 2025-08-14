About 150 people evacuated from major hospital amid ‘chemical incident’

About 150 people have been evacuated from a major London NHS hospital following reports of a chemical incident.

Firefighters were first called at 8.49am on Thursday to Guy’s Hospital in Southwark, with crews carrying out operations to ventilate the building.

The people were evacuated from the basement and ground floor of the hospital.

An incident statement from the London Fire Brigade said: “Two fire engines, two fire rescue units, a command unit and specialist hazardous materials officers have been sent to the scene.

“Crews are carrying out operations to ventilate the building.

“Around 150 people have been evacuated from the basement and ground floor levels of the hospital by firefighters and hospital staff.”

Guy’s is a major elective centre with 400 beds, specialising in cancer, kidney, urology and dental care, as well as ear, nose and throat and orthopaedics.