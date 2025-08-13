Welsh Labour MS Hefin David has died suddenly, First Minister says

Backbench Welsh Labour politician Hefin David has died suddenly aged 47, the First Minister of Wales has confirmed.

Eluned Morgan, the Welsh Labour leader, paid tribute to the Caerphilly MS, who has been a member of the Welsh Parliament since 2016.

Baroness Morgan described Mr David as a “much-loved” member of the Labour family, who will be greatly missed.

Mr David’s partner was Vikki Howells, the Cynon Valley MS and minister for further and higher education in the Welsh Government.

Baroness Morgan said: “We are extremely saddened by the sudden death of Hefin. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.

“Hefin was a much-loved member of the Labour family. He served Caerphilly as a councillor and a Member of the Senedd with pride and passion.

“He was an outstanding politician, warm and enthusiastic and a great communicator – especially on behalf of his constituents. He will be greatly missed.”

Mr David, who was born in the Caerphilly constituency, was elected to Caerphilly County Borough Council at a by-election in March 2007.

He worked as a senior lecturer at Cardiff Metropolitan University, teaching human resource management and professional practice to undergraduate and postgraduate students.

In 2016, he was elected as Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly – succeeding Labour’s Jeff Cuthbert, who became police and crime commissioner for Gwent.

Gwent Police said a 47-year-old man was found unresponsive at a property in the Caerphilly county area on Tuesday.

Paramedics attended and confirmed the man had died. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Gwent Police Chief Constable Mark Hobrough said: “My thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to all of Hefin’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time for them.

“After I joined Gwent Police as the chief superintendent for the area covering Caerphilly, I worked closely with Hefin on many occasions and I found him to be an engaging and thoughtful individual.

“A dedicated public servant to Caerphilly, his commitment to our communities will be a significant loss.”