‘Viable chance’ of ceasefire in Ukraine thanks to Trump, says Starmer

Donald Trump’s interventions over the Ukraine war have created a “viable” chance of a ceasefire but the UK stands ready to “increase pressure” on Russia if necessary, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

In a call with allies on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said the meeting between the US president and Russian leader Vladimir Putin is “hugely important” with the prospect of a truce in sight.

Co-chairing a meeting of the so-called “coalition of the willing” – a European-led effort to prepare a peacekeeping force to monitor any potential ceasefire in Ukraine – Sir Keir said: “This meeting on Friday that President Trump is attending is hugely important.

US President Donald Trump will meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday (PA)

“As I’ve said firstly to President Trump for the three-and-a-bit years this conflict has been going on, we haven’t got anywhere near a prospect of actually a viable solution, a viable way of bringing it to a ceasefire.

“And now we have that chance, because of the work of the president.”