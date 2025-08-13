Three teenagers charged with murder over disturbance at seaside resort

A 16-year-old girl and two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been charged with the murder of a man in a seaside resort, Kent Police said.

Police were called to the Warden Bay Road area of Leysdown-on-Sea, on the Isle of Sheppey, shortly after 7pm on Sunday following a disturbance involving a small number of people.

Alexander Cashford, 49, was confirmed dead at the scene, with the force saying multiple injuries to his body were reported.

The three teenagers, who are all from London and were arrested soon afterwards, were charged with murder on Tuesday and remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. They cannot be named for legal reasons.

Police at the scene in Leysdown-on-Sea after Alexander Cashford died following an altercation (Stanley Murphy-Johns/PA Wire)

A 12-year-old girl, arrested on Tuesday in Basildon, Essex, is still in custody.

Detectives urged any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police to contact them.

Residents in the area believe that during the altercation, Mr Cashford was pushed to the ground, and a stone or slab of concrete was dropped on his head.

Locals called the incident “shocking” with some saying that “nothing ever happens” in the area.