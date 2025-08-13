Migrant residing at Epping asylum seeker hotel is charged with sexual assault

A migrant residing at a hotel that has been the focus of a series of protests has been charged with alleged offences including sexual assault.

Essex Police said Syrian national Mohammed Sharwarq, who resides at the Bell Hotel in Epping, was due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old has been charged with sexual assault, two counts of common assault and four of assault by beating which are said to have happened between July 25 and August 12.

A series of protests have been held outside the Bell Hotel in recent weeks after another man, Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, was charged with sexual assault.

The Bell Hotel has been the scene of a number of protests (Yui Mok/PA)

The 38-year-old, who is accused of attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl, denies the charges and is due to stand trial this month.

Epping Forest District Council has applied for an interim High Court injunction in a bid to stop asylum seekers from being housed at the hotel.

In a statement, Essex Police said: “A man will appear in court today to face criminal charges after officers were called to the Bell Hotel on Epping High Road on Tuesday, August 12.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested and questioned.

“Mohammed Sharwarq, a Syrian national who resides at the Bell Hotel, Epping, has been charged with the following offences: two counts of common assault; four counts of assault by beating; one count of sexual assault on a male contrary to section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

“The offences are alleged to have taken place between July 25 and August 12.

“He has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday August 13.

“Officers are not currently seeking any other suspects in relation with this case.”