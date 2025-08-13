Man in court over murder of Stephen Brannigan and attack on priest in church

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Stephen Brannigan and the attempted murder of a priest in Co Down.

Hugh Malone, 30, of no fixed address but from the Belfast area, appeared via videolink from Musgrave police station at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The body of Mr Brannigan, 56, was found in a house in Marian Park in Downpatrick on Sunday afternoon.

Stephen Brannigan died after an attack in Downpatrick on Sunday (PSNI/PA)

On the same day, Father John Murray was attacked at St Patrick’s Church in the town.

No details of the incident were given during the brief court hearing.

Malone was wearing a grey sweatshirt and confirmed that he understood the charges against him.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective chief inspector told the court that she could connect Malone to the charges.

A defence solicitor asked the officer to confirm that his client had had an appropriate adult or intermediary with him during police interviews.

A church service in support of the family of Mr Brannigan and for Fr Murray was held in the town on Tuesday, lead by Bishop Alan McGuckian (Liam McBurney/PA)

The lawyer said there was a “significant mental health context” to the case.

No application for bail was made and deputy district judge Peter Prenter remanded Malone in custody until September 4.

Fr John Murray is recovering in hospital after being attacked while preparing to celebrate his last mass before retirement at St Patrick’s Church in Downpatrick on Sunday.

A church service in support of the family of Mr Brannigan and for Fr Murray was held in the town on Tuesday.

Mr Brannigan’s family have described him as a “beloved” father and grandfather.