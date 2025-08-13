M25 closed near Dartford Crossing after lorry carrying tyres catches fire

A section of the M25 motorway near the Dartford Crossing has been closed after a lorry burst into flames.

National Highways said it was forced to shut the road in both directions between Junction 29 for Romford and Junction 30 for the crossing after a HGV “fully laden with car tyres” caught fire.

A diversion route has been created, with delays of at least one hour in the anti-clockwise direction.

An image of the scene posted on social media shows flames and a large amount of smoke billowing into the air.

Firefighters from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service are tackling the blaze near the Thames crossing that connects Kent and Essex.

Plans are being put in place to allow vehicles caught within the closure to move away.

National Highways said: “Due to the nature of the fire, it is still anticipated that the road will remain closed throughout the day, with resurfacing likely to be required.”