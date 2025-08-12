MPs call for free bus travel for under-22s in England

MPs are calling on the Government to fund free bus travel for people aged under 22 in England.

The Transport Select Committee, which made the recommendation, said it would improve young people’s access to “work and skills opportunities” and “help embed long-term public transport use”.

Free bus travel is offered to under-22s in Scotland.

People aged 16-21 in Wales are entitled to a one-third discount on fares, and from next month will be able to travel for £1 per journey.

Parts of England offer discounted or free bus travel for young people, such as London for 16 and 17-year-olds.

People are entitled to free bus travel in England when they reach the state pension age, which is currently 66 but will rise from next year.

Bus fares in England for all passengers are capped at £3 until March 2027.

In a report on buses, the select committee said: “England’s patchwork of local youth concessions contrasts with national schemes in Scotland and Wales.

“A coherent national approach to ensure fair access across England is essential if the Government is serious about driving economic growth, which depends on removing barriers to education, training, and employment for the next generation.”

The report described public transport as a “major barrier to employment for young people”, especially in places with limited services.

It added: “In some areas, transport is restricting opportunity rather than enabling it.”

The committee urged the Government to reform the way local bus services are funded, with longer-term settlements.

It also called for a national ambition for a minimum level on public transport connectivity.

Department for Transport (DfT) figures show the number of bus journeys taken in England outside London fell by 22% from 4.6 billion in 2009 to 3.6 billion in 2024.

Labour MP Ruth Cadbury, who chairs the committee, said: “Those most affected by unreliable or even non-existent buses include the young, who need them to get to school, college, university and their first jobs.

“Denying young people these experiences denies them their life chances.

“We call for a universal, free bus pass for all under-22s to equalise opportunity.

“While the bus fare caps have been beneficial, the Government has yet to spell out a coherent strategy of what they aim to achieve, and whether more targeted options could produce better outcomes.

“While the Government’s Bus Services Bill contains positive ideas, the Transport Committee’s report says ministers should go further to get bums back on seats.”

The Bill, which is going through Parliament, will lead to an overhaul of buses, such as by giving all local transport authorities new powers to run their own services.

It will also reduce some of the red tape involved in bus franchising, including reducing the minimum period between local areas taking control of services and being allowed to start operations.

A DfT spokesperson said: “After decades of decline, we’re providing a record £1 billion in multi-year funding to improve the reliability and frequency of bus services across the country.

“Our landmark Bus Services Bill will protect routes and prevent services from being scrapped, bringing buses back into local control, and will put passengers at the heart of services.

“We have also stepped in to prevent a fare hike for passengers by extending the £3 fare cap until March 2027.”