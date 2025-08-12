Man charged with murder and attempted murder in Downpatrick

A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder and attempted murder following the death of a man and the serious assault of a priest in Downpatrick.

The body of Stephen Brannigan, who was aged 56, was found in a house in Marian Park in Downpatrick on Sunday afternoon.

On the same day, Father John Murray was attacked at St Patrick’s Church in the Co Down town.

Detectives investigating the murder of Mr Brannigan and the assault on Fr Murray announced on Tuesday evening that they had charged a man to court.

The man, aged 30, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

He is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.