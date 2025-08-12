JD Vance expected to host Robert Jenrick during UK trip – but not Tory leader

JD Vance is expected to host shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick during his holiday in the UK – but not Tory leader Kemi Badenoch.

Mr Jenrick has been invited to meet the US vice-president before a drinks event on Tuesday, it is understood.

A Conservative spokesman said the party leader’s team had spoken to Mr Vance’s but that “scheduling” had proved difficult.

Both sides have played down the notion of a snub, the Telegraph reported.

Former leadership contender Mr Jenrick has strayed well beyond his justice brief in recent months, building a prominent social media presence with campaigns on a range of issues, from the impact of immigration on housing to tackling fare-dodgers on the London Underground.

He and the vice-president have voiced similar concerns about the erosion of freedom of speech, as well as opposition to equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives.

It comes after Mr Vance joined David Lammy at Chevening, the Foreign Secretary’s grace-and-favour country estate in Kent, last week.

The vice-president, who has also been tipped for a future leadership bid, described the Labour Cabinet minister as his “good friend” but said there were “disagreements” between the US and the UK governments on how best to respond to the humanitarian crisis and war in Gaza.

A Liberal Democrat source claimed Mrs Badenoch was “losing out to her leadership rival” while “she messes up her efforts to mimic Nigel Farage and drag the Conservative Party ever further to the right”.

“Bungling Badenoch strikes again – JD Vance has apparently joined the electorate in giving Kemi the cold shoulder,” they said.