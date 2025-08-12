Guests and release date revealed for second season of Meghan’s lifestyle show

Netflix has released a trailer for season two of the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle show – a day after the Sussexes announced a watered-down deal with the streaming giant.

The teaser, which Meghan also shared on her Instagram, revealed that the next instalment of With Love, Meghan will air in two weeks’ time on August 26.

Among the celebrity guests joining the former Suits star during the eight episodes will be US model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen and Queer Eye star Tan France, as well as podcaster Jay Shetty and his cookbook author wife Radhi Devlukia.

Also appearing will be chefs Samin Nosrat, Clare Smyth, Christina Tosi, Jose Andres and David Chang, and Meghan’s close friends, pilates instructor Heather Dorak and make up artist Daniel Martin.

The trailer, to the soundtrack of Bobby Day’s upbeat Rockin’ Robin, showed Meghan cooking, baking and crafting with her celebrity friends and saying: “I love the idea of just spending time together … and finding new ways to show people you care.”

She adds while being shown wrapping a gift: “There are easy ways to show up, lovingly.”

Meghan also reveals the Duke of Sussex is not a fan of lobster.

She tells Andres as they prepare a dish together: “Do you know who doesn’t like lobster? My husband,” with the chef replying, prompting laughter from Meghan: “And you marry (sic) him?”

Harry and Meghan attended the Invictus Games in Canada (Aaron Chown/PA)

On Monday, Harry and Meghan announced a “multi-year, first-look deal for film and television projects”, in contrast to their reported 100 million dollar (£74 million) contract five years ago.

PR and crisis expert Mark Borkowski described it as a “downgrade”, and suggested Netflix was “pivoting away” from Harry and Meghan.

Season one of With Love, Meghan was savaged by critics.

One review in The Guardian described it as a “gormless lifestyle filler” and “so pointless it might be the Sussexes’ last TV show”. The series has a 3.2 rating out of 10 on imdb.com.

Netflix said at the time that the second season had already finished filming.

The duchess officially launched her lifestyle brand As Ever, in which Netflix is a partner, just hours after season one premiered in March.

She has gone on to sell jam, pre-made baking mixes, herbal tea and rose wine – as well as flower sprinkles, which she heavily promoted during the programme and which are also seen being used in the new trailer.