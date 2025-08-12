Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot estimated to hit £201m

Friday’s EuroMillions lottery jackpot will reach an estimated £201 million after Tuesday’s top prize went unclaimed.

While no one matched the jackpot, one UK player came close – winning £680,767 for matching five numbers and one Lucky Star.

The National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are 18, 28, 42, 46 and 48. The lucky stars are 03 and 09.

No tickets matched all five numbers to take home £1,000,000 in EuroMillions Hotpicks, which uses the same numbers as the EuroMillions draw.

Three players matched four numbers, winning £30,000 each.

Tuesday’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are 21, 29, 34, 36 and 38. The Thunderball is 08.

No one took home the £500,000 top prize, but one player matched five numbers to win £5,000.