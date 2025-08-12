Cats develop dementia similarly to humans – study

Cats develop dementia similarly to humans with Alzheimer’s disease, leading to hopes of a breakthrough in research, according to scientists.

Experts at the University of Edinburgh carried out a post-mortem brain examination on 25 cats which exhibited symptoms of dementia in life, including confusion, sleep disruption and an increase in vocalisation, in a bid explore new treatments for humans.

Previously, researchers have studied genetically modified rodents, although the species does not naturally suffer from dementia.

In feline dementia brains, a build-up was found of amyloid-beta, a toxic protein and one of the defining features of Alzheimer’s disease, leading to hopes of a “wonderful” breakthrough due to increased accuracy.

The breakthrough was hailed as a “perfect natural model for Alzheimer’s” by scientists who worked on it.

Microscopy images revealed a build-up of amyloid-beta within synapses of older cats and feline dementia, and scientists hope the findings offer a clearer idea of how amyloid-beta may lead to feline cognitive dysfunction and memory loss, offering a valuable model for studying dementia in people.

Synapses allow the flow of messages between brain cells, and losing these causes reduced memory and thinking abilities in humans with Alzheimer’s.

Researchers found evidence that brain support cells, astrocytes and microglia, engulfed the affected synapses, known as synaptic pruning, an important process during brain development but which contributes to dementia.

Experts believe the findings could contribute to the development of new treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, as well as help to understand and manage feline dementia.

Previously, scientists studying Alzheimer’s relied on genetically modified rodent models. However, studying feline dementia has the potential to help develop human treatments, due to increased accuracy, it is hoped.

The study, funded by Wellcome and the UK Dementia Research Institute, is published in the European Journal of Neuroscience, and included scientists from the Universities of Edinburgh and California, UK Dementia Research Institute and Scottish Brain Sciences.

Dr Robert McGeachan, study lead from the University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, said: “Dementia is a devastating disease – whether it affects humans, cats, or dogs. Our findings highlight the striking similarities between feline dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in people.

“This opens the door to exploring whether promising new treatments for human Alzheimer’s disease could also help our ageing pets.

“Because cats naturally develop these brain changes, they may also offer a more accurate model of the disease than traditional laboratory animals, ultimately benefiting both species and their caregivers.”

Professor Danielle Gunn-Moore, personal chair of Feline Medicine at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, said: “Feline dementia is so distressing for the cat and for its person.

“It is by undertaking studies like this that we will understand how best to treat them. This will be wonderful for the cats, their owners, people with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones.

“Feline dementia is the perfect natural model for Alzheimer’s – everyone benefits.”