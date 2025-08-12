Axing public notices will threaten local democracy, Cleverly tells Rayner

Rachel Reeves’ proposal to axe rules that require businesses to share their licence bids in newspapers would threaten the future of local democracy, Sir James Cleverly has told the Government.

In a letter to Angela Rayner, the shadow local government secretary said suggestions that statutory notices could be scrapped raised “concerning questions” about the future of local journalism.

He told the PA news agency Government changes had been proposed “without any consideration” of the effect on local press and could have the “perverse effect of making it harder for many pubs and clubs to operate.”

Last month, the Chancellor said she would look at dropping the requirement for venues such as pubs and restaurants to advertise licensing applications in local newspapers, in a bid to cut red tape for the hospitality sector.

Rachel Reeves had suggested the Government could scrap the ‘outdated’ statutory notice regime (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sir James demanded the Government share its assessments of how the move would affect the press amid industry fears that it could interfere with the public’s right to know and lead to revenue losses for local journalism.

He said that while there was scope to reform the statutory notice regime, “rather than embracing innovation, it would appear that the Government intends to axe support entirely”.

Sir James told PA: “Labour don’t have a clue about the pub and hospitality industry.

“Labour are tying them in red tape and higher taxes. Their proposed changes to licensing rules could have the perverse effect of making it harder for many pubs and clubs to operate.

“Labour’s proposed changes to notification on licensing changes has been made without any consideration on the effect on local newspapers, or how to best ensure that the public know about matters which affect their lives.

“Local democracy needs an independent free press, so empowered local representatives are held to account, and local residents have their voice listened to.”

In his letter to Ms Rayner, who is Deputy Prime Minister and also Local Government Secretary, Sir James said: “If local newspapers close down this will be to the detriment of local democracy.

“The devolution of responsibility and finance to local government needs stronger local accountability and transparency to go hand in hand with new powers, and an independent free press is essential to this.”

Ministers last month announced a new licensing framework would aim to fast-track permissions for al fresco dining in dedicated areas and make it easier to open new venues.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Ms Reeves said she would also look at removing the “outdated rule that means (a business) needs to advertise in locally printed press when applying for a licence”.

The remarks prompted a backlash from industry figures, with the News Media Association warning the proposals would amount to a “betrayal of local communities and the public’s right to know”.

“Changing this would, at a stroke, disenfranchise local communities and deprive local journalism of a vital revenue stream,” News Media Association chief executive Owen Meredith said.

“Local pubs, like local papers, are at the heart of their communities and the Government should rightly support them.

“This proposal does nothing to help either.

“It is not a cut to bureaucratic red tape, as framed, but a damaging assault on democratic engagement.”

The Government has been contacted for comment.