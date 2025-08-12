Amber heat alert as fourth summer heatwave pushes temperatures towards 34C

The fourth heatwave of the summer will continue on Wednesday with temperatures expected to climb to 34C in parts of England.

An amber heat health alert remains in place for the West Midlands, East Midlands, South East, London, and East of England until 6pm after temperatures peaked at 33.4C on Tuesday.

Much of the rest of England is already under yellow alerts.

It comes after temperatures soared to 33.4C on Tuesday.

The highest readings were recorded in Benson, Oxfordshire, Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire, and Northolt in west London.

The all-time hottest August day was 38.5C in Faversham, Kent, on August 10 2003, while the hottest day of 2025 so far was 35.8C, also in Faversham, on July 1.

Forecasters expect more hot sunshine on Wednesday, cooler but still warm conditions on Thursday, and a return to very hot weather in the south and South East by Friday.

Marco Petagna, meteorologist at the Met Office, told the PA news agency: “Wednesday will be mostly dry with further very warm or hot sunshine, but we will see some showers, particularly in the South East during the afternoon and also a few affecting Scotland during the day, which could turn heavy and thundery.

“It will be another warm and hot day with maximum temperatures of 33C to 34C, highest in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.

“On Thursday there will still be a few showers, particularly in the north, and it will not be quite as hot, but temperatures will still peak around 29C to 30C in East and south-east England.

“Friday looks mostly fine, with very hot sunshine in the south and South East, where temperatures could reach 31C, while Scotland will see highs in the low 20s.”

Dry banks at Damflask Reservoir in Sheffield on Tuesday (Danny Lawson/PA)

The latest heatwave, the fourth of the summer so far, prompted the UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office to issue a heat warning on Tuesday.

Dr Paul Coleman, consultant in public health at UKHSA, said: “Temperatures are forecast to rise above 30C across central and southern parts of the country over the next few days, and generally hot weather is expected across most regions of England.

“These kind of temperatures can result in serious health outcomes across the population – particularly in those who are vulnerable, such as the elderly or those with serious health conditions – so it is important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.”

Officials have warned that England is suffering from “nationally significant” water shortfalls despite rain in July.

The national drought group, which includes the Met Office, regulators, government, water companies and other organisations, has met as five areas of the country remain in drought, with six more in prolonged dry weather status.

England is seeing widespread environmental and agricultural impacts from the lack of water, which is hitting crop yields, reducing feed for livestock, damaging wetlands and river wildlife, and increasing wildfires, the group said.