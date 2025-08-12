Activist cyclist insists he could not stop his bike from colliding with car

A cycling activist has insisted he could not stop his electric bike from moving into the path of a car being driven through a no entry sign.

Michael van Erp posted a video on his Cycling Mikey YouTube channel which shows he was pushing his bike into a west London road when it was struck by a car on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Mr van Erp wrote on social media platform X that he “couldn’t… brake a 28kg e-bike once I realised the driver wasn’t stopping”.

The YouTube video shows the 52-year-old activist initially blocking the car from going through a no entry sign, which was installed at a junction because of roadworks.

After gesticulating with Mr van Erp, the male driver reverses and allows vehicles coming in the opposite direction to pass, before driving forward again.

The cyclist makes a second attempt to block him, but the motorist collides with his bike and drives off.

Mr van Erp’s belongings were scattered in the road, but it appears he escaped injured and his bike avoided serious damage.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of footage circulating on social media which appears to show an incident on Paddenswick Road, Hammersmith on Sunday August 10.

“No arrests have been made at this stage.

“We urge victims of crime to contact the police by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

Mr van Erp, who has more than 35,000 followers on his X account, regularly films drivers he claims are breaking road rules, such as using a handheld mobile phone behind the wheel.

He says since 2019 he has reported 2,280 drivers, who have received a total of £165,700 in fines and 2,649 penalty points.

He claims 35 people have been disqualified from driving because of his actions.

In October 2022, theatrical agent Paul Lyon-Maris, then 60, was cleared of assault and dangerous driving after telling a jury at Southwark Crown Court Mr van Erp “jumped” on his car.

Mr Lyon-Maris – who has represented Oscar-winner Colin Firth and Lord Of The Rings actor Sir Ian McKellen – was said to have lost his temper when the cyclist tried to stop him driving on the wrong side of the road in the outer circle of Regent’s Park in central London.