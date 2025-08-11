What to expect on Netflix thanks to Harry and Meghan’s new deal

The Sussexes have secured a new deal with Netflix to produce films, television shows and documentaries.

Harry and Meghan have given the streaming giant first options on their output from Archewell Productions.

Here is what to expect from the couple on Netflix in the coming months:

– With Love, Meghan – Season 2

The second instalment of Meghan’s lifestyle show will debut later in August.

Netflix said: “Meghan returns with a fun and heartwarming new season, welcoming celebrity chefs, talented artists, and beloved friends for hands-on adventures filled with laughter and discovery.”

It promises “playful cooking challenges” and “DIY projects”, adding: “Meghan and her guests explore bold flavours, experiment with new techniques, and discover simple ways to add beauty to everyday life.”

The show, Netflix says, is “all about embracing playfulness over perfection and finding joy in creating together”.

Season one was not, however, well received by critics and the show has a 3.2 rating out of 10 on imdb.com.

– With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration

The special holiday episode of With Love, Meghan will air in December.

Netflix invites viewers to “join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration”.

The then-prince of Wales, then-duke and duchess of Cambridge, and the Sussexes attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in 2018 (Joe Giddens/PA)

It adds: “Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home.

“It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy.”

The Sussexes used to spend Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham but Harry and Meghan, who moved to the US five years ago, last did so in 2018.

Harry is estranged from his brother the Prince of Wales after a bitter fallout and has a troubled relationship with his father the King.

– Meet Me At The Lake

The “romance feature” is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Carley Fortune.

“This romantic drama follows a decade-spanning love story that begins with a chance encounter and a broken promise,” Netflix says.

No date has been announced for the project – news of which first emerged two years ago.

The story deals with mental health, postnatal depression and childhood trauma over losing a parent in a car crash, with some of the themes said to have similarities with Harry and Meghan’s own experience.

– Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within

The new documentary short, by Campfire Studios in Association with Wontanara Productions and Archewell Productions, will focus on a tiny orphanage in Uganda which was borne out of the HIV/Aids crisis.

Harry and Meghan are listed among the producers and the documentary will be released later this year.

The duke only recently stepped down from Sentebale, the charity he founded nearly 20 years ago to help children orphaned by Aids in Lesotho, following a boardroom battle with its chairwoman.

Prince Harry during the opening of the Sentebale Mamohato children’s centre in Thaba Bosiu, Lesotho, in 2015 (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Harry, who was left devastated by the development and who is considering starting a new humanitarian charity, vowed to continue his commitment to supporting youngsters in the region.

Netflix says: “In the heart of Uganda’s Masaka region, where the shadows of the HIV/Aids crisis linger, a small orphanage becomes a beacon of hope.

“Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within goes beyond the viral videos to reveal a vibrant, one-of-a-kind community where orphaned children transform hardship into joy, dancing their way toward healing, belonging, and the promise of a brighter future.”

It is not known whether Harry and Meghan will feature in the documentary.

– Future projects

Archewell Productions says it is “in active development on additional projects with Netflix that span a variety of content genres”.

The Sussexes’ contract has been described as a “multi-year, first look deal for film and television projects”.