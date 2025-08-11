Teenagers arrested over murder at seaside resort

Three teenagers have been arrested over the murder of a man at a seaside resort.

Kent Police said the man in his 40s died after being attacked during an altercation on the Isle of Sheppey on the north Kent coast.

A police cordon has been set up in a large clearing behind the beach in the Leysdown-on-Sea resort, in front of a caravan park.

The man was pronounced dead after the attack at around 7pm on Sunday in the Warden Bay Road area of the Leysdown-on-Sea resort after an air ambulance was called to the scene.

According to locals, the area was busy with people enjoying the Sunday sunshine.

Police at the scene (Stanley Murphy-Johns/PA)

One local resident was surprised that her afternoon walk was disrupted, as she thought the helicopter sent last night was the coast guard, which they “get a lot” at this time of year.

Specialist officers have brought out a sniffer dog at the crime scene as they continue their search for evidence.

Two boys aged 14 and 15 and a 16-year-old girl are being questioned over his murder.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 690690 quoting 10-1384.