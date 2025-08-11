Sturgeon says ‘midlife crisis’ tattoo may not be her last time getting inked

Nicola Sturgeon has said getting her first tattoo was a “midlife crisis” move – but hinted she might get more in the future.

The former Scottish first minister said the tattoo, inked on the inside of her wrist, “might not be my last one” – adding that she has now “got the taste for it”.

She revealed the new tattoo publicly during an exclusive interview with ITV News ahead of the publication of her memoirs, Frankly, later this week.

Ms Sturgeon described the design, which she came up with, as being “kind of an infinity symbol with an arrow” – adding that stood for “strength, resilience and continuing to move forward, even when it feels impossible”.

She was asked about it when she was questioned by ITV News at Ten presenter Julie Etchingham.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Midlife crisis alert! What it is, is known really only to me, but I’ll give you a kind of sense of it. It’s kind of an infinity symbol with an arrow, and I came up with the design myself.

“In summary, what it signifies to me is strength, resilience and continuing to move forward, even when it feels impossible.

“And it might not be my last one now that I’ve got the taste for it.”