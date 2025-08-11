Mother and son died after collision with school bus, inquest finds

A mother and her 15-month-old son died when their car was in collision with a school bus, a coroner has ruled.

Sian Goffin, 31, who had taken cocaine, suffered fatal injuries in the collision in Mullion, Cornwall, in October last year.

Her son, Jago Bawden, was also fatally injured and died three days later in Bristol Children’s Hospital, Cornwall Coroner’s Court heard.

Post-mortem examinations found Ms Goffin and her son, who were from Mullion, had both died from traumatic brain injuries.

In a written ruling, Assistant Coroner Guy Davies said: “Sian Goffin died at Derriford Hospital on October 16 from injuries sustained when the car that Sian was driving collided with a double decker bus on October 14.

“The collision took place on B3296, Meaver Road, Mullion.

“The reason for the collision was because Sian lost control of her car whilst under the influence of a controlled drug, namely cocaine.”

Referring to her son, Mr Davies said: “Jago Bawden died from injuries sustained when the car in which Jago was a passenger collided with a double decker bus.

“The reason for the collision was because of driver error by the driver of the car in which Jago was a passenger.”

Mr Davies recorded a conclusion of road traffic collision.