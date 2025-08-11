Marks & Spencer restores click and collect orders after hack

Marks & Spencer has restarted its click-and-collect service after almost four months following a damaging cyber attack on the business.

The retailer’s click-and-collect system stopped working in stores over the Easter Weekend in April after the company was targeted by hackers.

Contactless payments were also taken down before being reinstated, while online orders through its website and mobile app were halted for around six weeks.

The retailer has gradually reinstated key parts of its online systems following work by IT experts.

M&S said the cyber attack is expected to have cost the firm around £300 million (Yui Mok/PA)

Click and collect, which allows customers to buy products online and pick up at shops the next day, is the last major service to have been reinstated.

Last month, the group restored its Sparks membership scheme fully for shoppers.

In April, the company took down part of its IT systems and stopped sales through its website after being targeted by hackers.

Customer personal data, which could have included names, email addresses, postal addresses and dates of birth, was taken during the attack.

M&S revealed that the hack was caused by “human error” and would cost it around £300 million.

Last month, boss Stuart Machin had said M&S expected operations to be running fully again by August.

Fellow retail chains, the Co-op and Harrods, were also impacted by cyber attacks in recent months.

Four young people were arrested for their suspected involvement in the attacks and have been subsequently bailed.

Shares in Marks & Spencer edged higher on Monday morning.