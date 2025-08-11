Heathrow records almost no passenger growth in July

Heathrow airport saw almost no growth in passenger numbers last month because of capacity constraints.

The UK’s busiest airport said 7,981,137 passengers travelled through its four terminals in July.

That is compared with 7,980,455 during the same month last year.

Across the first seven months of 2025, the west London airport has recorded year-on-year growth of just 0.2%, with its two runways being used at almost full capacity.

Heathrow unveiled plans to build a full-length third runway last week.

It stated this would enable an additional 276,000 flights per year, from 480,000 today to 756,000.

Heathrow believes it is possible to meet the Government’s ambition of securing planning consent by 2029 and the new runway being operational within a decade.

Heathrow hopes its expansion plan will enable an additional 276,000 flights per year (PA)

The airport said it recorded its busiest day on August 1, with 270,869 passengers.

It also claimed to be “Europe’s most punctual major hub”, ahead of Amsterdam Schiphol, Frankfurt, Madrid and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said: “It’s that time of year when everyone is looking forward to their well-earned summer breaks, and Heathrow is proud to play our part in delivering smooth and reliable journeys.

“We continue to break records as Europe’s largest and most punctual hub – adding value for our airline partners and passengers.

“To build on this success, we’ve set out a 100% privately financed plan to expand Heathrow, deliver extraordinary service, create wider and better choices for our customers, and grow the UK economy.”