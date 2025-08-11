Harry and Meghan renew Netflix deal with first look partnership

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a new “multi-year, first look deal for film and television projects” with Netflix, the couple has announced.

Five years ago, Harry and Meghan secured a lucrative contract, thought to be worth more than 100 million dollars (£74 million) with the streaming giant after quitting as senior working royals in 2020.

The first-look deal, which means Netflix will have the first option on Harry and Meghan’s projects, was described by the Sussexes as “extending their creative partnership”.

Harry and Meghan signed their original deal with Netflix in 2020 (Yaroslav Sabitov/PA)

Meghan said: “We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand.

“My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally and celebrates our shared vision.”

Their new output will include a “fun and heartwarming” second season of the duchess’s With Love Meghan lifestyle show later this month, as well as a “magical holiday celebration” Christmas special in December.

Meghan will feature in a Christmas special of With Love Meghan (Aaron Chown/PA)

Archewell Productions is also working on Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within – a documentary about orphaned children in Uganda’s Masaka region, where the “shadows of the HIV/Aids crisis linger”.

This comes after Harry stepped down from Sentebale, the charity he founded to help children orphaned by Aids in Lesotho, following a boardroom battle with the chairwoman.

The duke, who is considering starting a new humanitarian charity, has vowed to continue his commitment to supporting youngsters in the region.

The documentary will focus on “the heart of Uganda’s Masaka region, where the shadows of the HIV/Aids crisis linger, a small orphanage becomes a beacon of hope”.

Harry with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho outside the Sentebale Mamohato children’s centre in Lesotho in 2015 (Chris Radburn/PA)

Netflix said: “Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within goes beyond the viral videos to reveal a vibrant, one-of-a-kind community where orphaned children transform hardship into joy, dancing their way toward healing, belonging and the promise of a brighter future.”

There is also “active development” on other projects with Netflix, which “span a variety of content genres”, including a feature adaptation of the bestselling romantic novel by Carley Fortune, Meet Me At The Lake.

The Sussexes’ most successful series has been Harry & Meghan – their controversial tell-all 2022 documentary about stepping back from royal duties and their struggles with the royal family.

It totalled 23.4 million views and is Netflix’s fifth most popular documentary series of all time.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, said: “Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere.

“The response to their work speaks for itself — Harry & Meghan gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series.

“More recently, fans have been inspired by With Love, Meghan, with products from the new As Ever line consistently selling out in record time.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Archewell Productions and to entertain our members together.”

Harry’s other ventures included a documentary about polo, Live to Lead about inspiring leaders and Heart of the Invictus, following competitors in the 2022 Invictus Games.

Season one of Meghan’s With Love Meghan lifestyle series, which saw the former Suits star offer hosting and cooking tips as she entertained friends, was savaged by critics.

One review in The Guardian described it as a “gormless lifestyle filler” and “so pointless it might be the Sussexes’ last TV show”, while The Telegraph gave it two stars and branded it “insane” and an “exercise in narcissism”.

Its release coincided with the launch of Meghan’s As Ever brand, which sells flower sprinkles, pre-prepared baking kits and jam, and in which Netflix is also a partner.

The couple’s other major media deal with Spotify ended in 2023 after one season of Meghan’s podcast Archetypes, with one of the streaming giant’s executives later branding them “grifters”.