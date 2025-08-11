Former Blue Peter editor Biddy Baxter dies aged 92

Biddy Baxter, the pioneering television producer who transformed Blue Peter into a national institution, has died aged 92, the BBC said.

Born Joan Maureen Baxter in Leicester to Bryan Reginald Baxter and Dorothy Vera (nee Briers), she studied at St Mary’s College, Durham University, where she first encountered recruitment flyers for the BBC.

She joined the public broadcaster as a radio studio manager in 1955, and was promoted to producing Schools Junior English programmes and Listen With Mother, before making the transition to television.

Biddy Baxter at the British Academy Children’s Awards (PA)

Baxter took over as editor of Blue Peter in 1965, several years after the programme’s launch.

She introduced viewer engagement segments including the national appeals and the famous Blue Peter badge, encouraging children to send letters, pictures and programme ideas.

Baxter served as editor for more than two decades, winning two Bafta awards and receiving 12 nominations.

Upon her departure from the show in 1988, she was awarded the programme’s highest honour, a gold Blue Peter Badge.

“I didn’t want to do anything other than Blue Peter,” she told The Guardian in 2013.

“I certainly never wanted to be an administrator or in charge of anything.

“It was an absolute dream and I never wanted to do anything else.

“It was a terrific time to be in television.”

She continued to act as a consultant to BBC directors-general John Birt and Sir Michael Checkland after her departure, and received the special award at the Bafta Children’s Awards in 2013.