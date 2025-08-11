Firefighters work through night tackling Arthur’s Seat blaze

Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a gorse blaze on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 4.05pm on Sunday.

Smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the hill, an extinct volcano in Holyrood Park to the south-east of the city centre.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire engines and specialist resources to the incident on Sunday afternoon.

Two appliances were at the scene at 6.30am on Monday.

There were no reports of any casualties.