Egypt drops plans for halal certification on all UK dairy exports

Plans to require halal certification on all UK dairy products shipped to Egypt have been dropped, protecting an estimated £250 million worth of export opportunities, the Government has said.

The proposed requirements were due to come into force in January, and were predicted to add about £1,000 per shipment in additional costs and procedures.

Egypt’s decision to drop the changes followed talks with the UK Government, at a time of heightened uncertainty over global trade agreements.

Food and drink that is halal typically means it complies with Islamic dietary laws.

The UK exported around £26 million worth of dairy items to Egypt in 2024, which cheese, butter and milk products among the most popular product for international buyers.

The Department for Business and Trade said the trade U-turn will protect an estimated £250 million in additional export opportunities for farmers over five years.

Daniel Zeichner MP (James Manning/PA)

Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs Daniel Zeichner said: “Britain is a great place for dairy farming and has an excellent reputation for quality, welfare standards and sustainability globally.

“The change to certification requirements in Egypt will cut costs and red tape for exporters, boosting growth opportunities.”

The UK Government has struck new trade agreements with the US, India and the EU since April, when US President Donald Trump announced a series of higher tariff rates on the country’s imports.

Last week, Mr Trump’s new levies of 10% or higher kicked in for more than 60 countries and the EU.

Meanwhile, the Government unveiled a new trade strategy in June aimed to make it easier for UK firms to export, including reducing barriers to trading overseas and clamping down on unfair trade practices.