Date set for inquest into death of London man found at Giant’s Causeway

An inquest into the death of a London man found at the Giant’s Causeway is set to be heard in September

Lester McLennan, 20, of South Vale, was reported missing to police last November 2 sparking a search operation.

The keen hiker had been on a family holiday in Northern Ireland, when he took a solo visit to see the natural beauty spot on the region’s north coast.

His body was found on February 23 at the Giant’s Causeway close to Bushmills.

A brief review hearing at Belfast Coroner’s Court on Monday morning was told the inquest is likely to be heard on the planned date of September 8.

Mr McLennan’s mother Lalitha was among those who attended the hearing remotely.

Coroner Joe McCrisken said they are in a “good position to proceed on the date that has been listed, September 8”.

The inquest is to be heard in one day at Coleraine courthouse.