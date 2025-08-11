Amber heat warnings issued across England with temperatures set to soar

Amber heat health warnings have been issued across large swathes of England, as temperatures are expected to soar.

Areas of the UK are expected to be hotter than Bali in the coming days, with thermometer readings forecast to hit the mid-30s on Tuesday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued heat health warnings for all of England, with the East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, London and the South East having been upgraded to amber, from 9am on Tuesday to 6pm on Wednesday.

The South West, Yorkshire and the Humber, North West and North East have yellow warnings in place over the same period.

The agency has warned of significant impacts across health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including the potential for a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

Forecasters have said that the consecutive days of high temperatures could mean the UK hitting its fourth heatwave of the summer.

The heatwave threshold is met when a location records at least three consecutive days with maximum temperatures exceeding a designated value, according to the Met Office.

This is 25C for most of the UK, but rises to 28C in London and its surrounding area, where temperatures are typically higher.

High temperatures are expected across many parts of England (Joe Giddens/PA)

The hottest day of the year so far saw 34.7C recorded at St James’s Park in central London on July 1.

Dr Paul Coleman, Consultant in Public Health at the UKHSA, said: “Temperatures are forecast to rise above 30C across central and southern parts of the country over the next few days, and generally hot weather is expected across most regions of England.

“These kind of temperatures can result in serious health outcomes across the population – particularly in those who are vulnerable, such as the elderly or those with serious health conditions – so it is important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

“If you have friends, family or neighbours who are vulnerable, it is important to ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.

“Check in on them if you can to make sure they know that hot weather is on the way and how to keep themselves safe.”