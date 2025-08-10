Total number of Palestine Action support arrests rises to 522

The number of people arrested for supporting banned group Palestine Action at a protest in central London has risen to more than 520.

Only 18 of those people remained in custody on Sunday afternoon but were expected to be released on bail “in the coming hours”, the Metropolitan Police said.

Hundreds attended the demonstration in Parliament Square on Saturday, organised by Defend Our Juries, with the force warning it would arrest anyone expressing support for Palestine Action.

The Met confirmed on Sunday that 522 people were held for displaying an item in support of a proscribed organisation, out of 532 total arrests made during the policing operation.

One arrest took place at the form up of the Palestine Coalition march in Russell Square, with the remaining 521 arrests at the protest in Parliament Square.

There were a further 10 arrests – six for assaults on officers, two for breaching Public Order Act conditions and one arrest for obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty and a racially aggravated public order offence respectively, the force said.

Detained protesters were taken to prisoner processing points in the Westminster area, and those whose details could be confirmed were bailed, with conditions not to attend any further protest in support of Palestine Action, Scotland Yard said on Saturday.

Those whose details were refused, or could not be verified, were taken to custody suites across London.

Some 320 people were dealt with at prisoner processing points while 212 were transported to custody, with 18 people remaining in the latter as of 1pm on Sunday, the force said.

On Saturday the crowd sat silently on the grass inside Parliament Square after writing “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action” on white placards.

Police took several hours to individually remove the protesters, some sitting and some lying flat on the grass, from the square into waiting vans.

Onlookers applauded the protesters and shouted “shame on you” at the police making arrests.

Membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison under the Terrorism Act 2000.