Priest in serious condition after ‘brutal attack’ in Co Down church

A priest is in a serious condition in hospital after being attacked in a church in Co Down on Sunday morning.

Detectives are appealing for information in relation to the incident in Downpatrick, which took place at around 10.10am.

It was reported to police that a man walked into the church in St Patrick’s Avenue and hit the priest on the head with a bottle.

The priest was taken to hospital where he is in a serious condition.

Detective Chief Inspector McBurney said: “This was a completely shocking and brutal attack and has left the priest with a serious head injury.

“Our inquiries are ongoing into this incident, and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information to contact police on 101 and quoting reference 543 of 10/08/25.”

People can also submit a report on the PSNI website or anonymously through Crimestoppers.