Murder probe may be linked to ‘brutal attack’ on priest, say police

A murder investigation has been launched into a man’s death that police said may be linked to a “brutal” attack on a priest in a church in Co Down.

Police received a report that a man was found dead at an address in the Marian Park area of Downpatrick at about 12pm on Sunday.

A man, 30, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

It comes after a priest was left in a serious condition in hospital after a “brutal attack” in a church in Downpatrick on Sunday morning.

It was reported to police that at about 10.10am, a man walked into the St Patrick’s Church and hit Fr John Murray on the head with a bottle.

Superintendent Norman Haslett, district commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, said officers suspect that the murder investigation may be linked to the attack on the priest.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and, at this time, we suspect this may be connected to a serious assault in the St Patrick’s Avenue area of Downpatrick on Sunday,” he said.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 713 of August 10 2025.”

Detective Chief Inspector McBurney said it was a “shocking and brutal attack” on the priest and appealed for people with information to come forward.

The Sinn Fein MP for South Down, Chris Hazzard, said the attack on the priest and the death of the man in Downpatrick was “deeply shocking”.

“The death of a man, along with the vicious attack on Fr Murray in St Patrick’s Church, has deeply saddened and horrified the local community.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by these tragic events including family and friends of the victims, parishioners who were on their way to mass this morning, and the emergency services who attended the scenes.

“I would encourage anyone with information to contact police to assist them with their investigations.”

People can also submit a report on the PSNI website or anonymously through Crimestoppers.