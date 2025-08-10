Man dies after tractor drives through fields and crashes into parked vehicles

A man in his 50s has died after a tractor drove through fields and crashed into parked vehicles following a vintage car show.

It is thought the incident occurred near Monks Lane in Fiddington, near Tewkesbury, at around 11.25pm on Saturday.

A passenger sustained serious injuries in the crash, with members of the public providing first aid at the scene.

Officers attended and also provided first aid but the man died at the scene, Gloucestershire Police said.

His next of kin and the coroner are aware.

A man in his 20s, who is believed to have been driving the tractor, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through alcohol, the force said.

Organisers of the Severn Vale Vintage Club annual show, which took place at the location of the incident on Saturday, said the event would be closed on Sunday because of the incident.

The show included “vehicles and machinery from yesteryear”, as well as arena displays, dog classes and traditional country games, according to its website.

In a brief statement shared on its homepage, the show said: “Any online purchases will be re-funded in due course. Please accept our apologies.”