Man charged with murdering father and son in central London stabbing

A man has been charged with murdering a father and son after a stabbing at a business premises in central London.

Terry McMillan, 58, and Brendan McMillan, 27, from Chislehurst, Bromley, both died after reports of multiple stabbings inside a commercial property in Long Lane, Southwark, at around 1pm on July 28.

Two other men were treated for stab wounds by emergency services and taken to hospital.

Brendan McMillan (Old Colfeian Rugby Club/PA)

Hassan Cevik, 31, of Mount Pleasant Lane, Hackney, was arrested on July 28 before being taken to hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was discharged from hospital on Saturday and charged with two counts of murder on Sunday.

Cevik was also charged with grievous bodily harm relating to a third 47-year-old man, and possession of an offensive weapon, the force said.

He will appear before Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.