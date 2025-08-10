Hundreds march to Downing Street urging release of Israeli hostages

Hundreds of people including family members of Israeli hostages taken on October 7 have marched to Downing Street urging the release of those being held by Hamas.

There were several flare-ups from counter protesters including one arrest as the “national march for the hostages”, organised by Stop the Hate UK and a number of Jewish organisations, made its way through central London on Sunday.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer pledged to recognise a Palestinian state in September unless the Israeli government meets a series of conditions towards ending the conflict in Gaza.

Stop the Hate said that protesters will urge the Prime Minister to prioritise the release of the 50 remaining Israeli hostages, with 20 of them thought to be alive, before any recognition of a Palestinian state.

Two men – one demonstrator and another man – were involved in a scuffle outside Downing St (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Among those due to attend and give a speech is Noga Guttman, the cousin of 24-year-old Evyatar David, who was kidnapped.

Hamas released a video last weekend which showed Mr David looking skeletal and hollow-eyed in a dimly lit Gaza tunnel.

Some protesters held Israeli flags and wore yellow ribbons as they congregated in Lincoln’s Inn Fields in Holborn from 1.30pm.

A scuffle broke out after at least two men shouted “Free Palestine” in front of the march close to Trafalgar Square.

One man was seen being bundled to the ground after being surrounded by about a dozen people, while another man was seen being moved away by police officers after he began shouting.

Earlier, on The Strand, a young man was kept away from the protesters after shouting “Free Palestine”.

Another man was carried away by officers after a scuffle broke out close to the gates of Downing Street.

He was seen throwing water over a pro-Israel demonstrator before charging at him and putting his hand around the demonstrator’s neck, before officers intervened.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were deployed along the route “to ensure the safety of those attending and to deal with any offences.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has condemned Israeli plans to take over Gaza City (PA)

It comes after Foreign Secretary David Lammy joined his counterparts from Australia, Italy, Germany and New Zealand to condemn Israeli plans to take over Gaza City.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, on Friday, that Israel would seek “the demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip”, as well as “Israeli security control in the Gaza Strip” and “the establishment of an alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority”.

In their joint statement, the foreign ministers said the plans “risk violating international law” and “any attempts at annexation or of settlement extension violate international law”.

Sir Keir described Israel’s plans as “wrong” and called for “a ceasefire, a surge in humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages by Hamas and a negotiated solution”.

He said the UK will recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Israel agrees to meet certain conditions, including addressing the humanitarian crisis, implementing a ceasefire and reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.

But he insisted the move was not a propaganda boost to Hamas, saying the “terrorist organisation” could play “no part in any future government”.