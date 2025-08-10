Children deliver Benedict’s Law petition for allergy safeguards in schools

Children have delivered a petition to Downing Street calling for Benedict’s Law to be implemented across the country to end the “postcode lottery” of allergy safeguards in schools.

Five primary school students took placards and the letter to Whitehall in the name of Benedict Blythe, five, who died after accidental exposure to cow’s milk protein at Barnack Primary School, between Stamford and Peterborough, in December 2021.

Benedict’s six-year-old sister Etta and friends joined other children affected by allergies to stand in front of No 10 and knocked on the door to hand over the petition signed by more than 13,000 people.

Etta Blythe, the sister of Benedict Blythe (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It comes following last month’s jury inquest into Benedict’s death at Peterborough Town Hall, which found that the school did not follow all the measures in place to prevent the fatal anaphylactic reaction, and that there were risks of contamination and delays in administering an adrenalin pen.

Benedict’s mother, Helen Blythe, 38, said: “I think it’s important that today it’s the children that are bringing this to Downing Street.

“It’s their lives that we’re talking about and it feels like a really proud moment that we can bring them here and give them the opportunity to have their voices heard.

“We started the campaign almost three years ago. Benedict’s Law calls for greater safeguards and protection for children with allergies, specifically for there to be an allergy policy in every school, allergy training for all school staff and spare allergy pens in every school.

“And it’s something that we’d like to see implemented as soon as possible.”

Benedict’s six-year-old sister Etta and friends joined other children affected by allergies in Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Benedict had asthma and a number of allergies, including eggs, nuts, kiwi fruit and milk.

His parents had worked with the school to put together an allergy action plan in case of a reaction.

The school was responsible for storing oat milk in the staff fridge, which was labelled with the child’s name, and pouring it into Benedict’s cup in the classroom before handing it directly to him.

However, the jury inquest found that, on the day of his death, that process was not followed because his milk had been poured in the staff room rather than the classroom.

Mrs Blythe said: “A month ago we had my son’s inquest where the findings showed that had the measures that we’re calling for now been in place, he almost certainly would have survived.

“So I think that’s a big change in terms of what we’ve learned through this process and a real reason why the Government should implement these measures.

“Benedict was incredibly bright. He was curious as well, and incredibly kind.

“So one of the things that we see in terms of the legacy is how fitting it would be to have legislation that protects other children, because he really looked out for others.

“And so to find something that keeps other children safe, that would be really fitting.

“It’s a really big, momentous moment being able to take this through after all the work that we’ve done and also the huge amount of support that we’ve had.”

Five primary school students took placards and the letter to 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mrs Blythe says she has been in touch with a whole host of children and families who have different experiences in relation to their allergies.

Among those are both positive testimonies and “heartbreaking” incidents.

She said: “We hear stories every day about children who are experiencing all types of reactions at school, of teachers who are left without support or any training, and it’s heartbreaking to hear all of these coming through to us.

“We should say that there’s also stories that are really positive, where schools are having really good initiatives that keep children with allergies safe, but there shouldn’t be a postcode lottery, and that’s why these measures are so important.

“The reception has been really good recently, we met with the Department of Education twice in the last couple of weeks and it does feel like there’s a bit of a change in terms of their appetite for making this legislation happen.

“So we are hopeful, I think at this point that there will be measures in place to protect children right across the country.”