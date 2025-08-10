Ask learners if they want their driving test examiner to be ‘chatty’ – study

Driving test candidates should be asked if they would like their examiner to be “chatty” or “formal” to boost female pass rates, a report commissioned by a Government agency has suggested.

Transport research group TRL, which proposed the measure, said it would avoid examiners creating “potential anxiety”.

AA Driving School told the PA news agency that learners do not want to be examined by “a sergeant major nor a comedian”.

Records dating back to 2007 show males are more likely to pass the test than females.

The annual pass rate for males has ranged from 47-55% in that time, while for females it is 41-48%.

The TRL study on the gender imbalance commissioned by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) – which oversees driving tests in Britain – found the performance of male candidates is less affected by their examiner.

Researchers heard evidence that females may be more likely to notice and interpret an examiner’s behaviour and demeanour, and this may prompt “self-judgment and worry about how they are doing”, the study found.

This was based on interviews with learner drivers, people who had recently passed the test, instructors and examiners.

Among the interviewees, a successful candidate said their examiner was “very down to business” with “no pleasantries”, which “made me feel just a little bit more intimidated”.

But an instructor said a “really chatty examiner” could end up “distracting the student”, while an instructor said having a conversation with a candidate could “slightly distract” the learner at a time they “want to be 100% concentrating”.

In the report’s recommendations about how to reduce “potential inequalities around gender”, it noted that examiners’ communication approaches can be interpreted in various ways by different candidates.

It went on: “Examiners could ask candidates at the beginning of the test what kind of communication (‘formal’, ‘chatty’) would put them in the best frame of mind for driving to the best of their ability.

“Such a change would enable examiners to remain focused on ability and outcomes but do so in such a way that does not introduce potential anxiety that is unrelated to driving competence in candidates.”

Emma Bush, managing director of AA Driving School, said: “It is probably asking a lot of examiners to act ‘formal’ or ‘chatty’ on demand.

“Candidates probably don’t want a sergeant major nor a comedian examining them.

“What all candidates want is a reassuring voice and presence, combined with a fair and professional approach to the test.”

The study found no evidence that the gender of examiners themselves has a direct impact on the test experience of a candidate.

It noted that female candidates are more likely than their male counterparts to pass the driving theory test, which it attributed to females generally doing more preparation.

Researchers found that arranging subsequent attempts at the practical test involves more money and “effort” than for the theory test.

“This imbalance could be addressed through, for example, increasing the price and effort required for the theory test”, the report stated.

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said it is vital the test system gives “everyone a fair opportunity to demonstrate their ability to drive, regardless of gender”.

He went on: “It is right that the DVSA should be looking to see whether biases are present, and doing something about them.”

A DVSA spokesman said it is “committed to equality, diversity and inclusion”, and wants all candidates to “receive the highest level of customer experience”.

He added: “This is an important piece of research by TRL and we’re now reviewing the considerations put forward to reduce inequality in driver testing in Great Britain, and help us further develop the guidance available to learner drivers as they prepare for their tests.”

The average waiting time for a driving test in Britain as of the end of June was 22.3 weeks.

The DVSA attributes the backlog to an increase in demand and some people booking their test much earlier than before.

Officials hope an increase in the number of tests being conducted will bring waiting times down.