Three people in their 40s arrested at Oasis concert in Edinburgh

Three people in their 40s were arrested at Friday’s Oasis concert in Edinburgh, police have confirmed.

The band was playing the first of three concerts in the capital on Friday evening, which saw an estimated 70,000 people packed into a sold-out Murrayfield Stadium.

Police have confirmed that two women and one man were arrested for a variety of offences at the event, including assault, drug offences and abusive behaviour.

A general view of Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Three people were arrested at an event at Murrayfield Stadium on Friday August 8 2025.

“A 49-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with assault, drug offences and abusive behaviour.

“He is due to appear in court at a later date.

“A 46-year-old woman was arrested in connection with abusive behaviour and issued a recorded police warning.

“A 45-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with assault and drug offences.

“She is due to appear in court at a later date.”

Friday’s concert was the first time in 16 years that Oasis have played in Scotland, and they are set to follow it up with two more performances at Murrayfield on Saturday and Tuesday evenings.

The band, which includes brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, is then set to head to Ireland, Canada, the US, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and South America.