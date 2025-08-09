Shropshire Star
Horse rider dies after falling at fence during competition

Sarah Yorke, 37, could not be saved after the accident at the Aston-le-Walls Horse Trials in Northamptonshire on Friday.

By contributor Harry Stedman, PA
Published
All competition due to take place on Saturday was abandoned (Brian Lawless/PA)

A horse rider has died after falling at a fence during a major eventing competition.

Sarah Yorke, 37, could not be saved by medical professionals after the accident at the third fence at the Aston-le-Walls Horse Trials in Northamptonshire on Friday, British Eventing said in a statement.

All competition due to take place on Saturday was abandoned.

Ms Yorke’s horse, MGH HERA, was uninjured after being assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable.

British Eventing described the incident as “a deeply difficult moment for the eventing community” and said there would be a full review of what happened.

Chief executive Rosie Williams said: “On behalf of everyone at British Eventing, I would like to express our deepest condolences to Sarah’s family and friends.

“The thoughts of the entire eventing community are with them at this incredibly difficult time.”

