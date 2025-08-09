Holidays are a ‘valued and realistic’ part of later life, says pensions body

Holidays are a “valued and realistic” part of later life, according to a pensions body which sets living standards, to give people an idea of the kind of lifestyle they could end up with in retirement.

Pensions UK’s retirement living standards aim to help people use their current lifestyle and cost of living as a guide for the amounts of money they might need in the future.

The standards, which are regularly updated, are set at “minimum”, covering retired people’s basic needs, with some money left over for fun; “moderate”, giving people more financial security and flexibility, and “comfortable”, with more financial freedom and some money to spend on luxuries.

The minimum standard allows for a week-long UK holiday; the moderate standard enables someone to have a two-week three star all-inclusive holiday in the Mediterranean and a long weekend off-peak break in the UK; while someone on a comfortable lifestyle could potentially afford a fortnight’s four-star holiday in the Mediterranean and three long weekend breaks in the UK.

Cali Sullivan, project lead retirement living standards, at Pensions UK, said: “Retirement isn’t about scrimping or splurging. It’s about living with dignity and keeping the lifestyle you’ve worked hard for.

“We know many people face tough choices due to rising costs, both before and during retirement. That’s why the retirement living standards reflect what people see as realistic and meaningful, providing choice, opportunity and security at every level.

“Research shows holidays are seen as essential to a good retirement: time to relax, make memories and enjoy new experiences. They offer a vital boost to wellbeing and give people something to look forward to.”

She said that for retired people at the minimum living standard: “A week away in the UK is within the budgeted costs, with plenty of inviting destinations to choose from – whether it’s the coast of Devon, the hills of Yorkshire, the lochs and glens of Scotland, or the charm of Norfolk or Wales.

The charm of Norfolk may tempt some holidaymakers (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

“Thanks to the full state pension and the benefits of auto-enrolment into a workplace pension, reaching this level is very achievable for many.

“Around three-quarters of households are expected to achieve it, and two-person households, who can share living and travel costs, are even more likely to do so.”

She said that at the moderate standard: “Your travel horizons can expand. Picture two weeks soaking up the sun in Tenerife, Majorca, Turkey, Rhodes or Spain, all-inclusive. You can also look forward to a three-night city break in a UK gem like Bath, York, Glasgow, Manchester or Cambridge.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all approach either. Some people prefer a couple of shorter trips.”

For those on a comfortable retirement income, Ms Sullivan said: “You can expect more freedom to travel further afield and have a longer trip. You could set sail on a two-week cruise to the Mediterranean, or a 12-night all-inclusive cruise around the Norwegian Fjords.”

She added: “This level also includes some sight-seeing weekends around the country, with three long weekends in the UK included.”

People on a ‘comfortable’ retirement income can expect more freedom to travel further afield according to Pensions UK (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Group holidays can also help retired people save on costs, she said, adding: “Whether it’s with a partner, a friend, or even a group trip, sharing costs, and experiences, can go a long way.

“These examples help bring the numbers to life and show what retirement could really feel like.”

She said people should “take stock of your own situation. Think about what you want your retirement to look like, where you’re starting from today, and what you might need to do to get there”.

She added: “By taking time now to understand your savings, making the most of employer contributions, and planning for the lifestyle you want, you can give yourself the best chance of enjoying the kind of retirement that suits you, complete with the trips, treats and freedom you have worked hard for.”

Here are the annual incomes needed for Pensions UK’s retirement living standards, based on a one-person household, followed by a couple:

Minimum, £13,400, £21,600

Moderate, £31,700, £43,900

Comfortable, £43,900, £60,600