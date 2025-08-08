Swinney praises Olympic champion Hoy’s cancer work after Bute House meeting

Scottish First Minister John Swinney has praised the work done by Sir Chris Hoy to raise awareness of prostate cancer following a meeting at Bute House.

The champion cyclist, along with his wife Lady Sarra Hoy, charities and clinicians, met with the First Minister and Health Secretary to discuss how best to tackle prostate cancer on Friday.

Sir Chris announced his terminal diagnosis last year and has since urged governments to change their guidelines on the condition, pushing for GPs to contact those in at-risk groups to get tested.

Speaking after the meeting, the First Minister said: “I am extremely grateful to Sir Chris Hoy, Lady Sarra Hoy and all those who shared their valuable insights about how we can work together to better raise awareness and understanding of prostate cancer in Scotland.

“Since the news of his diagnosis last year, Sir Chris has shown tremendous leadership and courage in his campaigning.

“It is a deeply personal issue, but his commitment to helping others is remarkably brave and deservedly recognised.

“We know that the earlier cancer is diagnosed the easier it is to treat, and even cure, which is why the efforts of Sir Chris and others to raise awareness are so valuable.

“I join with a great many others in offering my very best wishes to the Hoy family, and to all families facing the challenges of cancer.”

The meeting took place on Friday (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

The Olympic champion reiterated his calls for men to get tested if they are worried.

“I welcomed the opportunity to meet with the First Minister, the Health Secretary, doctors and charity leaders so we could talk about our shared commitment to raising awareness and understanding of prostate cancer,” he said.

“I would particularly like to thank the other guests who joined me in talking about their personal experiences.

“Knowing some of the common symptoms of prostate cancer can save lives. These include needing to urinate more often than normal, difficulty urinating or the appearance of blood when you do.

“It is especially important for black men and those who have a family history of prostate cancer to familiarise themselves with the symptoms, but I would encourage anyone with concerns to contact their GP practice for advice as soon as they can.”

Since his diagnosis, Sir Chris has focused on raising awareness of prostate cancer and is due to host a major fundraising cycling event in Glasgow in September.

Laura Kerby, chief executive officer of Prostate Cancer UK, said the charity was “delighted to be working with Sir Chris Hoy and the Scottish Government”.

She added: “In the months after Sir Chris shared his story, we saw a huge increase in men using our online risk checker and the number of men in Scotland starting treatment for prostate cancer reached an all-time high.

“We’re so grateful for the lifesaving impact he’s making and continues to make with events like his upcoming Tour De Four cycling challenge.

“But, today, men in Scotland are still more likely to get a late prostate cancer diagnosis than anywhere else in the UK, so it’s incredibly important that we do not take our feet off the pedals.

“We’re grateful to the Scottish Government and First Minister John Swinney for assembling such a talented group of experts and leaders in this space today to continue the vital work to change this unacceptable situation.”

Alison Wright, chief executive officer of Prostate Scotland, said the meeting was an “important first conversation”.

“We hope it leads to ongoing collaboration and concrete steps to close detection gaps, so no man at risk is left behind,” she said.

“Far too many men – especially those with a family history, black African or Caribbean heritage, or inherited genetic mutations – are diagnosed late because testing was only prompted by symptoms.

“We advise that clear prompts for GPs be introduced to consider PSA testing based on risk factors alone, not just symptoms. Acting early will save lives.”