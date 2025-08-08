River Island: Locations of 33 shops set for closure

River Island is set to push ahead with plans to shut 33 shops after receiving court approval for a major restructuring.

A high court judge approved the high street fashion chain’s restructuring plan on Friday, amid fears that the company could collapse into administration without the overhaul.

It will also secure reduced rents on 71 other stores as part of the plan.

Lawyers for River Island told the court that the company “simply has not been able to reverse” a trend of financial difficulty.

Here is the list of locations where the group will now shut shops: