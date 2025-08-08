Police Scotland ‘planning’ for US vice president visit as he holidays in UK

Scottish police are thought to be on notice for a visit by the US vice president, who is on holiday in the UK with his family.

JD Vance’s unconfirmed appearance north of the border would follow president Donald Trump’s five-day trip last month, when he hosted Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at his golf resorts at Turnberry in South Ayrshire and Menie in Aberdeenshire.

Mr Vance is holidaying in the Cotswolds but travelled to the Foreign Secretary’s Chevening House retreat in Kent on Friday, where the Republican joined David Lammy carp fishing at the countryside estate.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Planning is under way for a potential visit to Scotland by the vice president of the United States.

US president Donald Trump with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Trump International golf course in Aberdeenshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Details of any visit would be for the White House to comment on, however, it is important that we prepare in advance for what would be a significant policing operation.”

Mr Vance and his family are thought to be planning a visit to Ayrshire but would not stay at Mr Trump’s Turnberry resort, according to Sky News.

In Kent, Mr Vance said he had a “love” for the UK but joked he had committed a diplomatic faux pas as he began his holiday.

“Unfortunately, the one strain on the special relationship is that all of my kids caught fish, but the Foreign Secretary did not,” he said.

He described Mr Lammy as a “very, very gracious host”.

Mr Trump’s visit to Scotland ended less than two weeks ago, after he met with both Sir Keir and First Minister John Swinney.