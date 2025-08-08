List of Government departures since Labour won general election

Sir Keir Starmer has lost 10 members of his Government since Labour won the general election in July 2024.

This is a higher number of departures than those clocked up by his immediate predecessors during the equivalent period of their premiership.

Rishi Sunak lost nine Government members in the first 13 months since taking office, Boris Johnson six and Theresa May three.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Milton Keynes Central Library in Buckinghamshire (Christopher Furlong/PA)

Liz Truss’s premiership lasted only a month and a half, during which there were three departures.

These totals do not include people who left the government as part of changes made during a planned reshuffle.

The figures are based on PA news agency reports and data published by the Institute for Government.

The 10 people to leave the Labour Government so far are: