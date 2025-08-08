Israeli decision to take over Gaza City ‘utterly unacceptable’ – Swinney

Scotland’s First Minister has said the Israeli government’s decision to approve a plan to take over Gaza City is “completely and utterly unacceptable”.

John Swinney said the move will escalate the conflict and create even more human suffering as he reiterated calls for a ceasefire.

His comments come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with his war cabinet early on Friday and approved plans for a major escalation in the conflict.

The plan stops short of fully taking over all of Gaza, as had been suggested ahead of the meeting.

In a post on X, Mr Swinney said: “The decision of the Israeli Government to seize control of Gaza City is completely and utterly unacceptable.

“It will create even more human suffering for the Palestinian people and further escalate the conflict.

“The international community must stop Israel and secure a ceasefire.”

Smoke is seen rising from Gaza City during an aid airdrop (Raad Adayleh/AP)

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said that Israel is “wrong” to approve plans to occupy Gaza City and urged it to reconsider the new offensive or it will “bring more bloodshed”.

He has said that Israel should de-escalate, rather than launch the operation.

The Prime Minister has pledged to recognise a Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets a series of conditions towards ending the war in Gaza.